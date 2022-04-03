Kingston man charged with murder

A 22-year-old Kingston man has now been charged with the February 26 murder of Imaro Grant of James Street that occurred on Sutton Street the capital city.

Garfield Gordon otherwise called 'Tristan' of Lissant Road, Kingston CSO has also been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Kingston Central Police say, between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., Grant was on duty on Sutton Street when he was attacked by Gordon and other men who were armed with handguns, machetes and knives.

The men tied Grant's hands and took him to the back of the compound where they stabbed and chopped him to his head, chest and face then shot him in his head killing him on the spot.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, March 24 an operation was conducted in the area and Gordon was taken into custody.

He was yesterday charged based on an eye-witness statement.

Gordon's court date is being finalised.

