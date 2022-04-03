Major fire at Forum Fishing Village

Firefighters are now assessing the losses following a major blaze at the Forum Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

Twelve business establishments were destroyed.

Firemen worked for hours Sunday to extinguish the blaze.

They say millions of dollars were lost in the fire.

Residents also said there was looting.

