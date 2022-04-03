Montague seeks to clear air on gun permits

Resigned Cabinet Minister Robert Montague has defended his decision to grant firearm licenses to people with adverse traces while he was National Security Minister.

The claim was made in an Integrity Commission special report tabled in Parliament last month.

According to Montague, the Integrity Commission's report was misleading as it suggests that these six persons were criminal convicts.

He also maintained that he granted the permits after being advised by a panel of experts.

Following the release of the report, Montague resigned as a Government Minister.

At the time of his resignation, he was a Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth.

