St Thomas police make $2 million ganja bust

The St Thomas police are reporting a $2 million ganja bust in St Thomas.

According to the police, about 2,000 pounds of compressed ganja was found in Roselle District in the parish on Thursday.

The police say the drug was found hidden among food products in an abandoned Isuzu panel truck.

They also say they have noticed an increase in incidents of drug trafficking in the eastern end of the island particularly in Portland and St Thomas.

The police are for the help of the public to curtailing drug trafficking.

Have information that can help the police?

Call:

Crime Stop at 311

Police emergency 119

Narcotics Division at 876-923-5729 or 876-923-6184

