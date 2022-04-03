Teen among two people shot at Mount Friendship bar

A teenager is among two people shot at a bar in Mount Friendship in St Andrew last night.

The injured people were rushed to a hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

The incident occurred about 10:40 p.m. when armed men entered the bar and opened fire.

The gunmen then escaped.

The Gleaner understands there has been unease in the area in recent weeks over the theft of motorcycles.

The St Andrew North police are investigating.

