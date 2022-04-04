Construction worker killed at shop in Manchester

A 28-year-old construction worker was last night shot and killed at a shop in Beverly district in Mile Gully, Manchester.

The deceased has been identified as Kimarley Bryan.

According to police, about 7:45 p.m., Bryan was at the shop with his sister and another person when a man walked up and ordered a cigarette.

The man then reportedly engaged Bryan in conversation and subsequently pulled a gun and shot him.

The injured man was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Tamara Bailey

