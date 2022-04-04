Construction worker killed at shop in Manchester
Published:Monday | April 4, 2022 | 1:31 PM
A 28-year-old construction worker was last night shot and killed at a shop in Beverly district in Mile Gully, Manchester.
The deceased has been identified as Kimarley Bryan.
According to police, about 7:45 p.m., Bryan was at the shop with his sister and another person when a man walked up and ordered a cigarette.
The man then reportedly engaged Bryan in conversation and subsequently pulled a gun and shot him.
The injured man was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Tamara Bailey
