Illegal gun seized in Naggo Head in Portmore, two arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on White Lane in Naggo Head, Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

It is reported that between 5:30 a.m., and 8:00 a.m., several premises were searched and a Sig Sauer nine millimetre pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition seized.

Two men were taken into custody.

The operation was carried out by a police-military team.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.