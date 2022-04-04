Man charged for major Portland ganja bust

Forty-five-year-old St Elizabeth welder Jason Johnson has been charged in relation to the seizure of ganja worth approximately US$600,000 in Buff Bay, Portland.

Johnson, who is from Rose Hall district, was charged on Saturday with possession of ganja, dealing ganja, taking steps to export ganja, conspiracy to export ganja and trafficking ganja.

The police say he was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

Johnson is to appear before the Portland Parish Court on Thursday, April 7.

Johnson was arrested by the Narcotics cops along the Buff Bay main road in Portland about 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, when the Nissan Wing Road motorcar he was driving was found to be transporting approximately 600 pounds of compressed ganja, according to the police.

The vehicle and the drug were seized and Johnson was arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He was later charged.

