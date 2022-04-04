No event permits to be issued in Seaforth due to violence

The police in St Thomas will not grant entertainment permits in the Seaforth police division as part of efforts to fight crime and keep communities safe.

Commanding officer Superintendent Allison Byfield says the division has been experiencing an ongoing flare-up of violence.

Byfield says that since the start of the year, the division has recorded six murders, which according to her, could be a result of the ongoing feud between two factions in the area.

The latest murder was recorded on Tuesday, March 22 when a man was shot and killed in Top Hill in the community of Soho.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Rupert Francis, otherwise called Garthy, a farmer who lived in the area.

An 18-year-old male was also shot and injured in the incident.

It is reported that about 8:20 p.m. residents heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

Both men were found lying at the front of a shop suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were notified and they were taken to hospital where Francis was pronounced dead.

Byfield shared that the police have increased their presence in several communities over the past few months.

She noted that permits for entertainment events will not be granted until there is some semblance of order in the area.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

