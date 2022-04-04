Police announce traffic changes and prohibited items for Champs

The police have announced traffic changes and road changes for Wednesday to Saturday for Boys and Girls' Champs at the National Stadium.

The changes will take effect at 2 p.m. each day.

BEFORE THE EVENT

One-way system

Arthur Wint Drive will operate as a one way from North Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.



The upper section of Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue to Gate E4 will operate as a one-way to access to the stadium's car park as well as residences at the Lofts.

ROAD CLOSURES/DIVERSION

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica Urban Transit Company buses and other vehicles travelling along Arthur Wint Drive to Mountain View Avenue will be diverted onto Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace.

POLICE CHECKPOINTS

Mountain View Avenue/ Arthur Wint Drive – Only vehicles transporting patrons attending the event will be allowed to turn from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. All other vehicles including JUTC buses will continue straight along Mountain View Avenue.



– Only vehicles transporting patrons attending the event will be allowed to turn from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. All other vehicles including JUTC buses will continue straight along Mountain View Avenue. Stanton Terrace/ Roosevelt Avenue – Only VIPs in vehicles displaying stickers will be allowed access along Roosevelt Avenue. All other vehicles will be diverted onto Stanton Terrace via Mountain View Avenue or Old Hope Road.

NO PARKING

No parking will be allowed along the following roadways:

*Arthur Wint Drive

*Roosevelt Avenue

*Stanton Terrace

*Mountain View Avenue (between Nannyville and Old Hope Road)

*Latham Avenue

*North Avenue

AFTER THE EVENT

1. All road closures will be removed to allow free movement of traffic from the stadium.

2. Arthur Wint Drive will operate as a one way from the stadium to Tom Redcam Avenue.

3. Roosevelt Avenue will operate as a one way from the stadium to Stanton Terrace.

4. Latham Avenue will operate as a one way from Roosevelt Avenue to Old Hope Road.

5. Vehicles occupying the upper section of the stadium car park will use the upper section of Arthur Wint Drive to exit.

6. Members of the public are encouraged to obey the directions of the police.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The police say several items not be allowed in the Stadium.

Firearms

knives

Ice picks

Machetes

Aerosol sprays

Large igloos

Glass bottles

Lighters

Frozen water or drinks

DVD or video recorders

Alcohol

Umbrellas with pointed tips

Additionally, the police say there will be no smoking in the venue and persons found in breach may be asked to leave the stadium.

Licensed firearm holders are being advised to make alternative arrangements for the safekeeping of their firearms, as no provisions will be made at the venue or at the Stadium Police Station.

Patrons entering the stadium will be subjected to being searched and vending will be restricted to designated areas.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.