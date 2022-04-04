Portmore rapist guilty of 21 charges for sentencing June 24

The 'Portmore rapist' convicted for a string of crimes tied to his reign of terror across St Catherine communities is to be sentenced on June 24.

Chaddane Harris has pleaded guilty to a 21-count indictment:

Six counts of rape

Four counts - grievous sexual assault

Nine counts - burglary and assault

One count - wounding with intent

One count - simple larceny

On March 24, he pleaded guilty before High Court Judge Justice Bertram Morrison in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Four of the rapes occurred in 2018 and one in 2019 and one in 2014.

Harris was apprehended by the Portmore police on June 21 and charged nine days later.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A total of 32 witnesses were lined up to give evidence at his trial.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.