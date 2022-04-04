St James event promoters subjected to strict rules post-COVID

WESTERN BUREAU:

While entertainment sector players may be chomping at the bit to resume hosting various social events following the Government’s relaxation of COVID-19 prevention measures, Montego Bay Deputy Mayor Richard Vernon is warning that promoters will not be allowed to hold events without abiding by strict guidelines.

Speaking during a press conference at the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) on Thursday, Vernon outlined the conditions that party planners must abide by in order to keep their events, including 30-day application notices for small parties and 60-day notices for larger events.

“The municipal corporation is not prepared to grant permits to those who do not meet the requirements of hosting an event in a safe, sanitary and secure environment. As such, all agency requirements must be fulfilled for permits to be granted, because we aim to build out a more sustainable city, one that fosters business growth, but not at the expense of life, health or our environment,” Vernon told the press conference.

“No permit will be granted to persons who come on the day of the event, seeking to host the event. For small events, applications must be submitted within 30 days, one application to the police department and one to the StJMC. And for larger events, there must be a limited liability insurance, a disaster contingency plan, and 60 days within which to apply to host the event,” Vernon explained.

In order to hold events, venues must remain below 70 per cent of attendance capacity in order to be compliant with current COVID-19 restrictions. There will also be a zero-tolerance response to posting of signs or billboards advertising the events without due process being followed, and there must be proper garbage management and security clearance in place at the venues.

The StJMC will be offering a 50 per cent discount in permit fees for entertainment events, as a means of aiding the revival of the local entertainment sector. So far, 15 permits have been granted for various events.

Vernon noted that while the local entertainment sector is crucial for local small business operators, the StJMC also acknowledges the potential for illegal parties to take place, hence the need for regulations.

“The importance of this sector must be underscored as it creates jobs and businesses, and also there are business opportunities for our beauticians, taxi operators, vendors, artistes, and many other niche operators. With this reopening, we are already experiencing increasing applications for permits, which shows a certain level of compliance, but we are anticipating an increase in illegal events, and that will be a red flag for a number of reasons,” said Vernon.

“We are encouraging promoters to do the right thing, as we need not risk our investment. The steps are easy as one-two-three, and the police will be very vigilant and will be expecting the highest level of compliance from those who seek to keep their events, and also from promoters in general.”

LOSSES

On March 18, the Government withdrew the restrictions of the Disaster Risk Management Act following an announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Parliament one day prior. The measures, including nightly curfew times, were in place to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus among the populace.

In May 2020, it was estimated that the entertainment sector had lost $26 billion up to that time, due to the sector being locked down in March that year to halt the spread of the coronavirus. A survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport revealed that 95.5 per cent of respondents had experienced a loss of income as a result of the pandemic up to that time.

