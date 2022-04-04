St Mary man charged with chef's murder

Forty-one-year-old Ricardo Sudlow, otherwise called 'Rick', of School Hill district, Castleton, St Mary, has been charged with murder.

Adrian Lawrence, 25, a chef of School Hill district, was shot dead while walking along the Toms River main road about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 27.

The police say Lawrence's killing followed on the heels of an argument between him and Sudlow.

Sudlow allegedly left and returned with a firearm, where he reportedly pursued Lawrence and shot him.

Lawrence died on the spot.

Investigations led to Sudlow's arrest.

He was charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being arranged.

