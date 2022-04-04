Trinity has that dog connection

WESTERN BUREAU:

HAVING GROWN up with a love of animals, especially dogs, from an early age, Trinity Pierce now spends her free time caring for ‘man’s best friend, while advocating for their care and training.

Nineteen-year-old Pierce, who was born in Virginia, United States, said she wants to become a dog handler and veterinarian. This, she explained to The Gleaner, emanated for an affinity created through handling dogs since she was six years old.

“I remember training my mom’s friend’s dog and getting paid for it. It wasn’t something that I expected, but doing the training was just natural to me. I plan to go really far in this field, with the grace of God,” said Pierce.

One training technique she uses to heal her dogs is reiki, an ancient therapy that is done by channelling life force energy to heal physical, mental and emotional ailments for dogs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I did reiki on my dog, Miracle. She had a big hole in her neck and it took a while to heal. That was amazing, because she healed within two months without any vet prescribing medication. I used only natural things and she is still good. I thought she wouldn’t make it,” Pierce explained.

Richelle Dey, Pierce’s mother, said that she realised her daughter’s connection to animals when Pierce was only two years old.

“She was one of those babies who would run over to the dogs and touch them. People would come over to her with their dogs and instead of her being afraid, the dog would take to her,” said Dey.

“An incident occurred in the United States, where, while we were walking with my dog and cat, a pit bull attacked me. It was terrifying for us, but Trinity stood in front of me and looked at the dog, and the dog sat down without her giving him any command. It was from that day I knew she had a connection with animals,” Dey added.

REASONS FOR ATTACKS

Pierce’s closeness with dogs may come as something of a surprise to persons who have had bad experiences with the animals, including the family of a two-year-old that was attacked in Clarendon by his neighbour’s dog in February. However, according to Pierce, dogs sometimes attack based on genetics, training and upbringing.

“Genetics play a major role, especially depending on the type you’re breeding with. Training can fix it somewhat, but it still will not change the dog’s blood. For instance, a pit bull mixed with a Rottweiler; that is destruction because those two are fighting dogs,” said Pierce.

“Another reason is that if a dog is being neglected, it will lash out, and that is why some people get attacked by their own dogs. The dog is frustrated, so that is his way of communicating.”

Although the highly spirited teen wants to follow her passion, she admits that there are many challenges faced with dog-training.

“Being a trainer, some clients will expect same-day results. It doesn’t work like that, as the owners will also have to put in the necessary work for the dogs. It takes time, consistency, and there are times I feel overwhelmed and stuck, but I will take a break to refresh myself,” Pierce told The Gleaner.

“My dog, Diego, was very aggressive and reactive towards me when I came back to Jamaica. It was tough and it kind of affected my mental health, because as a trainer, it takes a toll. I didn’t get any dog bites, and that was a good thing.”

Pierce sets schedules for the dogs so that it does not affect her studies at school, and makes the training period easier for her. In regard to puppies, she explained that they are a little more difficult, as they are like raising children.

“You start training them between eight to 12 weeks of age. They have low attention span, so when training them, you have to make it short but fun,” said Pierce. “I would say five minutes of training for them, which doesn’t really allow you to get many things done. I will do five minutes and stop, then continue later on.”

ashley.anguin@gleanerjm.com