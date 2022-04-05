Alleged lottery scammer waives right to extradition hearing

A St James man who has been wanted by the United States since 2019 in connection with a lottery scamming scheme is to be extradited to America to face mail and wire fraud charges.

Greg Warren Clarke, who is from Montego Bay, on Tuesday, waived his right to an extradition hearing and signed the consent form when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The alleged lottery scammer, who is wanted in Florida was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud and international money laundering.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida in April issued a warrant for Clarke's arrest.

Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy represented Clarke.

