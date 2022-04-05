April 21 mention date for former Haitian senator linked to Moise assassination

The illegal entry case against Joseph Joel John, the former Haitian senator linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, is to be mentioned again in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 21.

The matter was scheduled to be mentioned today but Joseph, who is in custody awaiting extradition, was not brought before the court.

Hence, a new date was scheduled.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole Montague also instructed that a writ be issued to the facility where he is being held for him to be taken to court on the next date.

Joseph's wife, Edume, 38, and their sons — Schopenhauer, 17, and a nine-year-old boy — are also to return to court in April.

The Haitians were apprehended on January 14 during a police operation in Warminster district in St Elizabeth and charged with illegal entry.

Joseph, in the meantime, has accepted an extradition request from the US and is to be extradited shortly.

Joseph, 59, is listed among five fugitives who are wanted in connection with the president's assassination.

He is accused of renting four vehicles that were used by the Colombian assassins on the night of the deadly attack.

Moϊse was killed at his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7, 2021.

His wife, Martine Moϊse, was also shot in the incident but survived.

The other key suspect in his murder plot, ex-Colombian military officer Mario Antonio Palacios, was deported from Jamaica on January 3 in keeping with an order by the Supreme Court here after his immigration breach conviction.

Palacios was intercepted in Panama by US law enforcement agents and taken to Florida, where he was charged with various crimes related to Moïse's assassination.

