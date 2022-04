Champs 2022 | Schedule - Tuesday, April 5

Day one of the five-day Boys and Girls' Athletic Championships is now under way at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

The highlight will be the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.

See today's full schedule below:

9:00 a.m. Long Jump Boys 1 Prelims

9:15 a.m. Javelin Girls Open Prelims

9:20 a.m. 400m Girls 3 Prelims

9:52 a.m. 400m Girls 2 Prelims

10:24 a.m. 400m Boys 3 Prelims

10:27 a.m. Shot Put Girls 2 Prelims

10:59 a.m. 400m Boys 2 Prelims

11:05 a.m. Long Jump Girls 2 Prelims

11:31 a.m. 400m Boys 1 Prelims

Break

2 p.m. Long Jump Boys 2 Prelims

2:02 p.m. Discus Girls 1 Prelims

2:06 p.m. 100m Girls 4 Prelims

2:38 p.m. 100m Girls 3 Prelims

3:10 p.m. 100m Girls 2 Prelims

3:41 p.m. 100m Girls 1 Prelims

4:13 p.m. 100m Boys 3 Prelims

4:45 p.m. 100m Boys 2 Prelims

5:17 p.m. 100m Boys 1 Prelims

6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremony

6:30 p.m. 1500m Girls 3 Prelims

6:50 p.m. 1500m Girls 2 Prelims

7:10 p.m. 1500m Boys 3 Prelims

7:30 p.m. 1500m Boys 2 Prelims

7:50 p.m. 400m Hurdles Girls Open Prelims

8:10 p.m. 400m Hurdles Boys 2 Prelims

8:30 p.m. 400m Hurdles Boys 2 Prelims

