Double murder in Park Lane
Published:Tuesday | April 5, 2022 | 3:51 PM
Two men were shot and killed in Park Lane, St Andrew early this morning.
The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Patrick Thompson and Yohan Green, who both lived in the community.
The police report that a team was on patrol in the area when explosions were heard.
A search was conducted and the men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Andre Williams
