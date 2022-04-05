Double murder in Park Lane

Two men were shot and killed in Park Lane, St Andrew early this morning.

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Patrick Thompson and Yohan Green, who both lived in the community.

The police report that a team was on patrol in the area when explosions were heard.

A search was conducted and the men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Andre Williams

