Tue | Apr 5, 2022

Double murder in Park Lane

Published:Tuesday | April 5, 2022 | 3:51 PM
Two men were shot and killed in Park Lane, St Andrew early this morning. 

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Patrick Thompson and Yohan Green, who both lived in the community.

The police report that a team was on patrol in the area when explosions were heard. 

A search was conducted and the men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

- Andre Williams 

