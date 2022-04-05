Dutch prosecutors appeal Jah Cure's acquittal on attempted murder charge

Dutch prosecutors have filed an appeal against the acquittal of Jamaican reggae singer Jah Cure on the charge of attempted murder.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was on March 22 convicted of the lesser offence of attempted manslaughter in relation to the stabbing of a promoter over unpaid money.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in The Netherlands for attempted manslaughter charge.

Jah Cure, 43, was charged in October in relation to a stabbing incident.

In court, the reggae artiste had claimed self-defence but the Court of Amsterdam rejected his claim.

According to Frank Wattimena, press officer for the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, although the claim of self-defence was rejected, the court found Jah Cure not guilty of attempted murder.

Last October, Jah Cure stabbed promoter Nicardo 'Papa' Blake in Dam Square in The Netherlands.

During a public hearing on March 8, the prosecution said Jah Cure's action was premeditated, and that he intended to cause wounding and harm to Blake.

The stabbing followed an argument over money totalling $5,000 Euros owed to the artiste by the promoter for a concert at which he performed in Melkweg.

Both sides were given two weeks within which to bring an appeal if either party disagreed with the court's ruling.

Following the court's decision, one of the lawyers for the reggae singer told The Gleaner that the legal team would discuss the merit of filing an appeal.

