Growth & Jobs | Beneficiaries of JSIF’s entrepreneurial grants give back to community

PERSONS IN the Greenwich Town community of St Andrew who are benefiting from entrepreneurial ventures funded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) at a cost of $13 million are giving back to schools in the area.

The agency has funded more than 50 small business enterprises with grants, and the beneficiaries, in turn, are giving back to 11 basic schools, two primary schools, and one high school in the area, as well as charities outside.

This initiative was undertaken through JSIF’s Entrepreneurial Development Grant, with the agency coordinating the givebacks.

Details were provided by Senior Social Development Manager at the JSIF, Mona Sue Ho, who spoke with JIS News during a recent tour of the area by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.

“The persons who got the grants, we are working with them to enable them to give back to their communities from their output,” she said.

She noted that the 7,000 residents in the area “can benefit, because of how we are asking them to give back to their community”.

“We have a database of all the persons who have gotten the grants, and we are moving to have engagements with them, to make pledges. For some it will be cash, and some it will be kind, but certainly, there will be a component of them contributing to their wider community,” the senior manager said.

Sue Ho further added that over $300 million has been recently invested in the infrastructure of the community, which is under a Zone of Special Operations, such as roads and sidewalks, and parks, and that a safe corridor will be established at the Greenwich Town Primary School.

“Also to come is a programme to ensure that every single young person who exits high school this year is connected to either the world of work, continued education, or enterprises. They have to be productively involved,” she said.

Fisherman, Fitzgerald Bowers, who is one of 15 fishers from the Greenwich Town Fishing Village who benefited from new boat engines provided by the JSIF, said he is very thankful.

“I want to give back to some of the people,” he said.

The engines will enable them to expand their capacity for income generation and employment.

They were provided under the Government’s Integrated Community Development Project II (ICDP II), which is being executed by the agency.