Hanna moves motion for Bob Marley to be named national hero

Member of Parliament for St Ann South East Lisa Hanna today moved a motion in Parliament for Jamaica's reggae icon Robert Nesta 'Bob' Marley to be named a national hero.

In moving the motion earlier this afternoon in the House of Representatives, Hanna urged the Governor-General to take the necessary steps for the national honour of the Order of National Hero to be conferred on Marley.

In her presentation, Hanna told her fellow parliamentarians that Marley had already received international acclaim and was seen by many persons worldwide as a global hero.

She said many around the world had erected statues of his likeness to inspire their people.

The Opposition MP hailed Marley as a global icon of peace, freedom, and love through his actions towards humanity and his summons of world leaders to focus on their policy decisions to free people from racial oppression, poverty, and war.

She reasoned that Marley's messages have stirred movements for revolutionary social change, which have helped and continue to shape black consciousness and courage to fight against systems of injustice towards the marginalised and dispossessed in Jamaica and globally.

In December 2021, Opposition Senator Floyd Morris called for four of Jamaica's cultural and sport icons to be declared national heroes and heroine in time for the country's 60th anniversary of independence on August 6, 2022.

Morris moved a motion in the Upper House for Marley, James 'Jimmy Cliff' Chambers, Usain St Leo Bolt to be conferred national heroes and Louise 'Miss Lou' Bennett-Coverley a national heroine.

He argued that the icons had presented Jamaica in a superb light across the world and contributed to the dominance of the country in reggae music, sports and culture since the island gained political independence in 1962.

Last November, Barbados named 'Diamonds' singer Rihanna a national hero.

The honour came as the Caribbean island split with the British Monarchy and became a republic.

