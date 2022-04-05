Immigration Corner | Renewing or replacing a UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

What is the process for replacing or renewing my British passport? I will be in the United Kingdom (UK), and I am thinking of renewing it while I am over there.

–B.F.

Dear BF,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

There are diverse ways to renew a passport for those persons who reside outside of the United Kingdom. Prospective applicants should check how long it will take to get a passport before applying.

Persons who may need a passport urgently can find out more about the Online Premium or One-week Fast Track services. However, persons should not book their travel until they have a valid passport, and it should be noted that the new passport will not have the same number as the old one.

The passport application can immediately be tracked if applied for online or after 10 weeks if applied for by post.

The new passport will be sent via courier or Royal Mail. The British authorities will either:

• Deliver it through the letterbox

• Hand-deliver it if the applicant is at home

• Leave a card or post a letter stating how it can be retrieved. (It will not say the package is a passport.)

RENEW

Persons must renew their passport before they can travel if either the passport has expired or they do not have enough time left on it.

Please note that the amount of time needed on a passport depends on the country being visited. The entry requirements of the country being visited should be checked.

Please be aware that there are different rules that need to be adhered to if the passport is lost, stolen, or damaged or if persons need to change their name or personal details.

If the passport is burgundy or has ‘European Union’ on the cover, persons can still use it as long as it is valid for travel.

RENEW ONLINE

Persons can use this service to renew their passport online. It costs £75.50. They will need a digital photo, a credit or debit card, and the passport.

RENEW USING A PAPER APPLICATION FORM

Persons can get a paper application form by either going to a post office that has a Check and Send service or by calling the Passport Adviceline.

Please note that it costs £85 and can be paid by either a debit or credit card by filling in the form in the application pack or by cheque made payable to ‘Her Majesty’s Passport Office’. Applicants will need two new and identical printed photographs of themselves.

UNEXPIRED VISAS

Persons should also send their previous passport with the visa attached to it with their application. The previous passport will be returned, and persons will be able to use the visa if they carry both passports.

Just for completeness, it should be noted that applicants must be aged 16 years or over (or turning 16 within the next three weeks from date of application) to get an adult passport. Please note that there is a different process to get a passport for a child.

Good luck!

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com