Men who allegedly shot woman during attempted robbery in St Ann charged

Detectives in St Ann have charged two farmers who allegedly shot a woman during an attempted robbery in Mines district in the parish last month.

Charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault with intent to rob, and conspiracy are 28-year-old Jason Ricketts of Gayle Town, Clarendon and 31-year-old Claude Davis of Borough Bridge district in Cave Valley, St Ann.

The police report that about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, the woman, who was driving an Audi motor car, was signalled to stop by the men, who were travelling in a Honda Stepwagon.

According to the police, she was ordered at gunpoint to exit her vehicle but she refused and was shot in the face.

She reportedly sped off and was assisted to hospital by residents where she was treated.

Davis and Ricketts were subsequently arrested during an operation in Brown's Town, St Ann on Monday, March 21.

According to the police, Davis gave a caution statement and Ricketts was pointed out on an identification parade.

Both men were charged on Sunday, April 03, following interviews.

Their court date is being finalised.

