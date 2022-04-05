More school resource officers deployed to address violence

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has trained and deployed an additional 55 school resource officers to help deal with violence.

Since schools reopened for face-to-face classes, there have been several violent incidents among students, some of which the police commissioner said are gang conflicts playing out in schools and on the streets.

To address the challenge, particularly in the police Area One, the JCF has moved to make more school resource officers available.

“We don't intend to put police officers in every school and we shouldn't have to but it is important to train more of our members to support and help school administrators deal with the challenges of violence that they face,” he said.

He was speaking at today's monthly JCF press conference.

Anderson added that the JCF will also be seeking to improve the quality and volume of youth mentorship in communities across Jamaica.

