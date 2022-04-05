PM to address controversy Wednesday over Kamina's Commonwealth contest

With controversy surrounding Jamaica's announced candidature of Kamina Johnson Smith to the post of Commonwealth Secretary-General, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he will address concerns emerging from some CARICOM states at a meeting of the regional bloc tomorrow.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne had described Johnson Smith's decision to run for the post as a “monumental error”.

READ: Antigua's PM slams Kamina's bid for commonwealth post

Johnson Smith is expected to challenge incumbent Dominican-born Baroness Patricia Scotland at the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda, June 20-25.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon in Parliament, Holness said that he was prepared to address any concerns from CARICOM heads of government through the established protocols.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Jamaica will conduct a dignified campaign,” said Holness, noting that he will not engage in some of what has been emerging.

According to the prime minister, Jamaica's intention is to protect the dignity of the Commonwealth and CARICOM.

He noted that at the recent heads of government meeting of CARICOM the issue arose about support for the incumbent Baroness Scotland.

He said the question of an alternative candidate also came to the fore.

The prime minister told his parliamentary colleagues that following the CARICOM meeting there was a “strong and persistent perspective that an alternative candidate should emerge”.

He said that Tuvalu announced its candidacy today for the post in London.

According to Holness, after examining the landscape Jamaica took a sovereign decision to put up Johnson Smith who has demonstrated the necessary skills and competence, accountability and forward-thinking for the job.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com