Protest in Portmore over police shooting of taxi operator

Taxi operators are now protesting in the vicinity of the Portmore Mall in St Catherine over the police shooting of one of their colleagues.

The details of the incident were not immediately available.

The shooting reportedly occurred about 10:20 am

The injured taxi man remains in hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, he was shot by a cop after allegedly committing a traffic violation.

In the meantime, the police are advising motorists to use Port Henderson Road or other alternative routes.

The demonstration has resulted in traffic delays.

Efforts are being made to clear the road.

There is heavy police presence.

