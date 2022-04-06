Diesel, E10 87 and 90 cut by $0.25 Thursday

Petrojam has announced a $0.25 reduction in the ex-refinery prices for gas prices this Thursday.

A litre of E10 87 will be sold for $191.08 per litre and a litre of E10 90 will be sold for $196.10.

Automotive diesel oil will also move down by $0.25 to sell for $196.70 while a litre of Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will move down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $201.19.

There will also be a $0.25 reduction in the price of Kerosene to sell for $171.31 per litre.

Propane (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) will be cut by $1.92 per litre to sell for $79.94 per litre; and butane by $1.63 per litre, to sell for $91.17 per litre.

Marketing Companies will add their mark-up to the announced prices.

Petrojam said there were mixed movements in the US Gulf Coast prices in the past week.

Oil prices rose at the start of the pricing week, following Russia's announcement that it would require payments for oil and other commodities in Russian Rubles and reports of large release of crude oil from the Energy Information Agency.

Subsequently, prices fluctuated, eventually settling lower than last week following the announcement by US president Joe Biden of oil release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

There was also a revaluation of the Jamaican currency.

