Drain threatening houses in Portmore community to be repaired

A multi-agency response is being formulated to correct a drainage problem in the community of Texas Avenue in Portmore, St Catherine that is threatening the safety of several houses.

Making the disclosure following a recent visit to the community, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said he has asked the technical team at his Ministry to provide a report by the end of the month on the recommendation to fix the drain.

“The danger that the residents experience has grown exponentially over the years. What I have done is to ask that the National Works Agency join with the Ministry and the Portmore Municipal Corporation and come up with a design to remedy the problem,” he told reporters.

“I can't visit one place twice and the situation remains the same. It has deteriorated. When I came last year and looked at the walls, I saw minor cracks, now there are major cracks on the buildings, the ground is compromised, and the building is being compromised, and I am very disappointed that the matter was not dealt with, and it was not brought to my attention about the challenge that we are facing,” he said.

The local government minister said he assured the residents that the collapsed drain will be repaired before the start of the Hurricane season, as he asked them to look out for the work team that will be in the area very soon.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine South East, Robert Miller, said he is pleased that the local government minister “has committed to getting the work done”.

Mayor of Portmore, Leon Thomas, said he is happy that McKenzie has visited a second time, “and finally we are going to do some assessments, and after that do some work”.

Meanwhile, a resident of the community, Adrian Parnell, said he is “comforted” that McKenzie has shown an interest, as the problem has got worse and “we are hoping that this time, something will be done”.

- JIS News

