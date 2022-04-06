Illegal gun seized in Manchester, two men charged

Two men have been charged over the seizure of a nine millimetre Beretta pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition in Greenvale, Manchester on Tuesday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 41-year-old mechanic Anthony Robinson, otherwise called 'Damion', and 49-year-old Wayne Williams, otherwise called 'Bushy', both of Coffee Piece, Clarendon.

The police report that about 12:35 p.m., a team was conducting an operation in the area, during which a vehicle was stopped and searched.

According to the police, the weapon and ammunition were found.

The two men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

