JP facing sex charges involving teen student

A Justice of the Peace and high school guidance counsellor has been charged with rape and other sex-related crimes involving a schoolgirl.

Dawit Jeffrey, 29, is also facing multiple counts of indecent assault.

Jeffrey is accused of forcibly having sex with the 16-year-old student inside his office at a St Andrew-based school in January.

When the institution was contacted, the principal of the school was said to be in a meeting and could not comment on whether Jeffrey remains in his post.

Police investigators claim that the guidance counsellor developed a romantic relationship with the student after her 16th birthday in November last year.

It's alleged that they had sex inside his school office "a number of times".

However, the student reportedly indicated in January that she wanted to end the relationship.

Jeffrey allegedly invited her to his office that evening, held her down and had sex with her against her will.

He was charged by the police on March 8 and is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

He has been released on bail.

