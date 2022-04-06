Musical support given for fundraising telethon for CRH

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, was filled with musical encouragement as local entertainers showed their support for the first day of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (MBCCI) 2022 fundraising telethon for the western city’s Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH).

Legendary icon Ken Boothe and soulful songstress Tammi T were among the musicians to exercise their lyrical muscles on stage, along with instrumental tokens from saxophonists Richard Studd and Roshaun Lee.

Boothe, who encouraged audience participation amid his renditions of tunes like Our Lovely Lady, The Train is Coming Baby, and Puppet on a String, praised the virtue of charity behind the telethon, which was held under the theme ‘Cornwall – a fi wi hospital’.

“Charity is a good thing, as you give of yourself. Kindness is a good thing, and thank God for kindness, don’t you agree?” Boothe addressed the patrons at the telethon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Tammi T likewise encouraged supporters to exercise goodwill in pledging funds for the telethon, which seeks to raise $50 million to purchase various much-needed equipment for the CRH.

“It is a pleasure to be here today, and I hope you are rocking and pledging at home, because we are doing this together as you know ‘Cornwall a fi wi hospital’,” Tami T said in reference to the telethon’s theme, between renditions of hit songs to include Celine Dion’s I’m Alive, the Weeknd’s I Feel It Coming, and Tina Turner’s Simply the Best.

Other musicians who provided lyrical performances included Leopold Smith, who delivered renditions of Beres Hammond’s I Feel Good; John Bettis’ Human Nature; and Georgia Henry, who sang the Pointer Sisters’ I’m So Excited and DeBarge’s Rhythm of the Night.

There were also performances from Montego Bay-based gospel group Hearts in Service, who sang Glory to Your Name and I Almost Let Go, and the more secular Unison, who sang Better Days Are Coming and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

While the total amount of funds acquired during Sunday’s first day of the telethon could not be provided, the MBCCI received a generous $1.8 million from Montego Bay’s Chinese community and $1 million from Indian businessman Rosh Ramchandani and other members of the local Indian community.

Other contributions included pledges of $500,000 from primary partner, Whitter Village Shopping Centre, $100,000 from Jamaica Vacations Limited, and $50,000 from the Fesco Gas Station’s Mandeville outlet.

MBCCI President Janet Silvera stressed the importance of all stakeholders coming together to assist the upgrading and improving of the CRH, which is the only Type A hospital in western Jamaica.

“Wherever you are in the world, just know that the CRH is the Type A facility that we depend on for good healthcare. As citizens of Montego Bay, we have to adopt the attitude that ‘Cornwall a fi wi hospital’,” said Silvera. “We do not stop today; we have just kick-started today.”

The telethon, which will continue to the end of April, was previously launched on March 9 in support of the CRH, which has been undergoing rehabilitation since the onset of noxious fumes in its ventilation system in 2017. The telethon’s targeted $50 million will go towards purchasing equipment to include infusion pumps, portable ultrasound machines, and trolleys for the hospital’s accident and emergency department.

At the time of the telethon’s initial launch, the MBCCI received $3 million in pledges to aid the CRH, of which $1.5 million was procured by Whitter Village Shopping Centre owner and operator, Angella Whitter.

Those who wish to support the telethon may call 876-728-7021 from within Jamaica, or 760-428-1128 from overseas. Supporters may also contact the MBCCI at 876-952-6045 or email admin@mobaychamber.org.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com