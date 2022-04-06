Nine early-childhood institutions to be established in St Catherine

For the new fiscal year, nine new early-childhood institutions will be established in St Catherine under the Government's early-childhood rationalisation programme.

This is to see the establishment of six basic schools and three infant departments.

This was noted by regional director at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Sophia Forbes Hall, at the Spanish Town Infant School 100th anniversary launch on April 3 at the St James Cathedral in the parish.

“We have already been given funds for these institutions, and we are currently meeting with the Board of management, the communities, the church and the past students, in having these institutions established,” she said.

Adding that the early-childhood rationalisation programme is aimed at ensuring that all schools at that level are of the “same standard”, she said since the 1920s, Jamaica has been putting focus on the early-childhood sector.

“They will join Spanish Town Infant School to provide outstanding early-childhood services in the parish,” she explained.

The programme ensures that children have access to quality early childhood education so that they can become healthy, well-balanced adults and self-sufficient citizens.

It is envisioned that the early-childhood institutions will provide quality services to the children and result in improved student performance at primary and secondary levels and a reduction in the remedial education and social dependence systems.

An early-childhood institution is any place that cares for four or more children under the age of six years, for up to six hours per day.

These include nurseries, centres or homes that offer day care, basic schools, kindergartens, preschools, and infant schools and infant departments.

Under the law, all ECIs must register with the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) to operate legally in Jamaica.

The Early Childhood Act and Regulations (2005) describe the requirements that an ECI must meet in order to provide the services that children need to grow and develop well.

