Tread carefully with those guard rings – Part II

In Part I, which was published on Monday, we introduced a man we called Loaderman, who is claiming to be an expert at ‘loading’ protection into guard rings, also known as power rings. Up to this point, he explained that some people were delving into practices of which they know nothing, and, as such, have been facing dire consequences.

He said it is the high level of misunderstanding and/or ignorance of what the rings should be loaded with and what should be done after they are acquired that are causing all sorts of bloodshed, misery and torment among the users themselves; and the wearer sometimes assumes the behaviour and character traits of the spirit that is loaded into the ring. “So, if I put a Bongo in there, the person is going to want to drink wine every month, with a little nutmeg in it ... or dem affi nyam pork.”

THE RING CAN CHANGE YOU

He said that as soon as some people started to wear Illuminati rings, they want to wear tattoos and start “to behave unseemly, because the ring can change you, because it is associated with a spirit”. The ring has made them angry and tormented, he claimed. They are dying, and are tormented because “when dem unleash dem bad-breed duppy yah, what next?”

Loaderman cited the case of the William Knibb students who had absolutely no clue as to what they were doing. The one who died, unfortunately, had to be a sacrifice, as the ring involved was loaded and sealed with the blood of an aggressive entity. “They may put a seal on the ring and the seal is a seal for blood, either one chop up the other, or the other chop up the adda one,” he explained, “Dem tek up things wha’ dem no know ‘bout; some of these rings desire blood.”

Yet, you don’t have to go get these rings from a little man or woman in rural Jamaica. They are sold on a plethora of Internet sites. When Loaderman was told this, he laughed. He said no two guard rings, or three, or four, should look alike, so the generic ones that are being sold online are as impotent as impotent gets. They have to be individualised to be effective, and something from your body has to be embedded in the material that the ring is made of. That ring is registered to you, and you have to know definitely what is going into it. Such a ring is called a signet.

The research says, “Signets have been used for thousands of years. The design is personalised for its owner, and no two are alike … The Pope still wears a signet, called the Fisherman’s Ring, which is carved with a figure of St Peter’s encircled with the Pope’s name. After a Pope’s death, the ring is destroyed and a new one is made.” While some are etched with symbols and other engravements that represent what the wearer is guarded against, some are plain and nondescript.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS

Even the prices of the online rings are suspect, Loaderman said, as the cheaper the ring, the less potent it is. A good guard ring costs US$800 (silver), US$1,500 (gold), and US$2,000 (silver and gold). However, on one site, its bestsellers are the ‘conqueror’, ‘praying hands’ and ‘Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’ rings at US$39.99 each. The ‘fan favourites’ are the ‘customised with words or photo’ (US$74.99), ‘rounded elephant’ (US$39.99), and the ‘locked belt’ (US$39.99). These were stamped ‘sold out’. The new arrivals are the ‘babylon’ (US$125.99) and the ‘iron hold’ (US$149.99).

An online complaint about the said site says, “The people there are scammers. If you order a ring from them they’ll steal your money. I sent messages to them and never got a reply. The order status says it’s still processing after a month, and my money is gone from my card. All of the reviews on site are fake reviews, they’re not real. Bunch of scammers. Beware of that site, people.”

The biggest irony of the story is that the selling of these rings is one big scam within itself. Loaderman said many people who sell guard rings have absolutely no idea of what they are doing. Meanwhile, those who know exactly what they are doing, they are deliberately deceiving gullible, naïve and desperate people, including lottery scammers themselves.

