Twelve young ladies, former wards of three local children’s homes, were guests of CIBC FirstCaribbean at a seminar on March 23, 2022, at the Terra Nova Hotel as the bank’s International Women’s Day gift to them in transition from their former homes and now pursuing tertiary education or working. Here, Renee Whitehorne (standing left) is with the young ladies following the presentation of gift bags which included toiletries and cosmetics.