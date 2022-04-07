Corporate Hands | FHCCU hands over devices to Corporate Area schools

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams (background, second left), points out something on a tablet being held by Amoya Perry from Randolph Lopez School of Hope, during a ceremony for the handover of devices to four Corporate Area schools, the office of First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union (FHCCU) in St Andrew recently. She is joined by (in background from left) Member of Parliament of St Andrew South East, Julian Robinson; Chief Executive Officer, FHCCU, Roxann Linton; and Chairman, FHCCU, O’Neil Grant. The beneficiary institutions are Carberry Court Special Education, Randolph Lopez School of Hope, Norman Gardens Primary and Junior High, and the YWCA School Leavers Institute.