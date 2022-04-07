Corporate Hands | FLOW gives food, hygiene care items to Summerfield Child Care Facility

Phadra Saunders (left), FLOW Jamaica’s Director, People Business Partner engages Francine Rhoomes, Southern Regional Director for the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and Marlon Robinson, assistant manager at the Summerfield Child Care Facility in Clarendon following a donation of food, hygiene care items and reading material to the facility on March 19. Ceila Morgan, FLOW’s manager, Communications looks on. The donation was part of Flow’s activities to mark International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.