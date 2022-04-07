Dancehall producer Shab Don freed of firearm charges, co-accused convicted

Dancehall producer Shab Don has been freed in the Gun Court of firearm and ammunition charges.

The 31-year-old, whose given name is Linval Thompson Jr, was freed of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after no evidence was offered against him.

His co-accused Romario Scott was, however, sentenced to six years and a month for illegal possession of firearm and four years and a month for illegal possession of ammunition.

Both men were arrested and charged after an illegal gun was found in their possession in Old Harbour, St Catherine last October.

The police had intercepted a vehicle in which Thompson and Scott were travelling.

The vehicle was seized and when searched the firearm was found.

The gun was reportedly stolen from the Atlanta Police Department in the United States in 2018.

Attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson, Q.C represented Scott while Donahue Martin represented Thompson.

