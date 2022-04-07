Deportee accused of shooting man during dispute remanded

Shamar O'Connor, who fled Jamaica after allegedly shooting a man during an altercation in 2018, was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

O'Connor, otherwise call Zum, who is charged with wounding with intent, was informed that his case would be transferred to the Gun Court in Kingston.

On Tuesday, Parish Judge Desiree Allyene ordered that he appear on April 29 when the matter is to be mentioned.

It is being alleged that O'Connor and the complainant had a disagreement in Treadways district in Linstead, St Catherine on February 2, 2018.

It's further alleged that he brandished a gun, which he reportedly used to shoot the complainant.

An investigation was launched by the police, but O'Connor fled the island.

He was subsequently caught in the Bahamas and later deported to Jamaica in March 2022.

Following investigations, he was subsequently charged in relation to the 2018 shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

