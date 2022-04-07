Give the police your support, Chang tells Jamaicans

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says that Jamaica's police force must get greater support in order to get an edge in the fight against crime.

Speaking this morning on the final day of the two-day security summit put on by the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chang said that the Government is committed to giving support to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, including ensuring that the police's numbers are expanded and properly equipped to combat the crime monster.

"We have to give the police the resources and we have to give them moral support. Branding of the police in a negative way needs to stop," said Chang.

He pointed out that crime affects productivity with sectors such as the business process outsourcing and hotel industries being impacted when employees do not want to take certain work shifts out of fear for their safety.

Chang called for Jamaicans not to have a casual response to criminal activities, but rather to take a harder stance against specific crimes like lottery scamming.

He also urged the summit's attendees to provide more positive reinforcement for young men to draw them away from crime.

The security summit has so far tackled a number of issues related to crime and its impact on young people.

The inaugural event is being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James under the theme 'Collective Security - Unity in Action.'

- Christopher Thomas

