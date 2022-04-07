Human remains found in Central Village

The police are now at a crime scene in Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine where human remains have been found.

The remains were wrapped in plastic.

Residents say they have been smelling an odour for the past two days and notified the police today.

When The Gleaner arrived at the location, the police were awaiting the arrival of scene of crime investigators.

