Man gunned down in Springfield, St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing the shooting death of a man in the community of Springfield.

He is 30-year-old Robert Williams, otherwise called 'Dada', a labourer of Springfield Road in the parish.

The police report that the deceased left his home about 9 o'clock on Wednesday night and did not return.

About 11:00 p.m., residents of the Springfield Housing Scheme reportedly heard loud explosions.

Williams' body was found in the area about 6:30 this morning by residents.

While the police noted that a motive for the murder is yet to be established, it was indicated that Williams is known to the police as a person of interest in criminal activities committed in the area.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

