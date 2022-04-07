Messado facing September trial for allegedly defrauding Mavado in house deal

Disbarred attorney Jennifer Messado is to go on trial on September 12 in connection with allegations that she defrauded dancehall entertainer Mavado more than $30 million in a real estate transaction.

The trial date was set today when Messado appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for a plea and case management hearing.

However, the matter is to be mentioned on May 5, for the court to decide whether 'Mavado', whose real name is David Brooks, will be allowed to give testimony via video link from the United States.

In court Thursday, Brooks' attorney, Oswest Senior Smith made an application for him testify remotely.

Messado is accused of defrauding the entertainer in a real estate deal in 2017.

It is alleged that in April that year, Mavado was introduced to a property at Grosvenor Terrace, Kingston 8 and started making arrangements to purchase the property through his attorney, Tamika Harris.

Messado reportedly professed to have been given permission to oversee the sale as the owner was incarcerated overseas.

Mavado later reportedly paid Messado $30.7 million for the property and signed a sale agreement and a document giving him possession.

However, it was later discovered that the property was not for sale and that the owner was not incarcerated.

The owner of the property further indicated that he did not know Messado and never gave her permission to sell his property.

Following the alleged fraud, Mavado was reportedly reimbursed $7 million.

However, after several attempts to recover his money failed he reported the matter to the police and Messado was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

