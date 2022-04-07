PM announces Enhanced Security Measures Act coming soon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says special legislation known as the Enhanced Security Measures Act will be brought before Parliament shortly.

According to Holness special emergency powers are needed to dramatically bring down murders.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Little London police station in Westmoreland Wednesday.

"I do hope that a wise position will prevail on the use of the emergency powers. It is an important tool to give communities at war a sense of peace," said Prime Minister Holness.

He stressed that there is an emergency in the country and the Government and Judiciary must recognise.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to Holness, generally, the perpetrators and victims of crime are young men between the ages of 16 and 24.

He said the proposed Enhanced Security Measures Act will place specific focus on this area.

Holness also said the Government has taken a comprehensive approach to crime-fighting through Plan Secure Jamaica.

“When we used the emergency powers in the parish of Westmoreland, it worked. We cannot deny the history of the use of emergency powers. If any government should fear the use of emergency powers, it should be this government. And when we decided to use it as a strategy, we didn't just immediately implement,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Holness also said Government is moving toward a compulsory national service programme to be rolled out in short order through the Jamaica National Service Corps.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com