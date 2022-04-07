Security guard accused of woman’s murder in Trelawny granted $700,000 bail

Security guard Anthoniel Watson, who is charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic last week, has been granted $700,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Bail was offered following an application by his attorney Khadine Colman in the Trelawny Parish Court on Wednesday.

As conditions of his bail, he is to reside at a premises located at Kintyre Road in St Andrew and is to report to the Papine Police Station on Mondays and Thursdays.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

The murder charge is in relation to the death of Juzelle Campbell whose body was discovered wrapped in black plastic with the hands and feet bound with electrical cords last Wednesday in Daniel Town, Trelawny.

In court, Watson's attorney argued that her client acted in self defence.

According to her, he was attacked by the deceased and was wounded during the altercation.

- Leon Jackson

