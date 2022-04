Champs 2022 | Schedule - Friday, April 8

It's the penultimate day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.

The championships are being held at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

These are the events to watch today.

9:00 a.m. Heptathlon: 100mh Girls Open Finals

9:06 a.m. High Jump Boys 1 Prelims

9:09 a.m. Shot Put Boys 1 Prelims

9:12 a.m. Long Jump Girls 3 Prelims

9:15 a.m. 70m Hurdles Girls 4 Prelims

11:00 a.m. Heptathlon: High Jump Girls Open Finals

11:03 a.m. Discus Throw Boys 2 Prelims

1:00 p.m. Heptathlon: Shot Put Girls Open Finals

1:05 p.m. Long Jump Boys 3 Finals

1:10 p.m. 200m Girls 4 Semis

1:25 p.m. 200m Girls 3 Semis

1:40 p.m. 200m Girls 2 Semis

1:55 p.m. 200m Girls 1 Semis

2:10 p.m. 200m Boys 3 Semis

2:25 p.m. 200m Boys 2 Semis

2:40 p.m. 200m Boys 1 Semis

2:45 p.m. High Jump Girls 4 Finals

2:48 p.m. Pole Vault Boys Open Finals

2:51 p.m. Discus Throw Girls 2 Finals

3:00 p.m. Heptathlon: 200m Girls Open Finals

3:11 p.m. 800m Girls 3 Prelims

3:29 p.m. 800m Girls 2 Prelims

3:51 p.m. 800m Girls 1 Prelims

4:06 p.m. 800m Boys 3 Semis

4:21 p.m. 800m Boys 2 Semis

4:36 p.m. 800m Boys 1 Semis

4:51 p.m. High Jump Girls 1 Finals

5:08 p.m. 2000m Steeplechase Girls Open Finals

5:24 p.m. 2000m Steeplechase Boys Open Finals

5:38 p.m. 400m Girls Open Finals

5:48 p.m. 400m Hurdles Boys 2 Finals

6:00 p.m. 400m Hurdles Boys 1 Finals

6:03 p.m. Discus Throw Girls 3 Finals

6:06 p.m. Triple Jump Boys 1 Finals

6:15 p.m. 1600 Sprint Medley Girls Open Prelims

6:45 p.m. 1600 Sprint Medley Boys Open Prelims

7:16 p.m. 4x400m Relay Girls Open Prelims

7:40 p.m. 4x400m Relay Boys Open Prelims

7:43 p.m. Triple Jump Girls Open Finals

8:01 p.m. 70m Hurdles Girls 4 Semis

8:15 p.m. 80m Hurdles Girls 3 Prelims

8:30 p.m. 100m Hurdles Girls 2 Prelims

8:45 p.m. 100m Hurdles Girls 1 Prelims

9:00 p.m. 100m Hurdles Boys 3 Prelims

9:15 p.m. 110m Hurdles Boys 2 Prelims

9:30 p.m. 110m Hurdles Boys 1 Prelims

