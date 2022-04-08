Davian Bryan charged with rape of Portland woman

Thirty-four-year-old Davian Bryan of Norwich district, Portland, who was named as the parish's most wanted, has been charged with rape, forcible abduction and grievous sexual assault.

It is being alleged that Thursday, March 10 Bryan abducted a woman while she was walking along a roadway and pulled her into bushes where he assaulted and raped her.

Bryan was charged after he was pointed out by the woman during an identification parade.

His court date is being arranged.

Bryan, who is also the main suspect in the abduction of two girls in St Thomas last year, managed to elude cops for several months.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, he was arrested during an operation on Wednesday, March 23 in Durham district, Portland.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.