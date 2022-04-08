Dudus' nephew freed of gun, wounding charges

Juntae Duncan, the nephew of incarcerated drug kingpin Christopher 'Dudus' Coke, was today freed of the charges of illegal possession of a firearm and wounding with intent.

The charges against the 21-year-old stemmed from a shooting incident on September 17, 2021 in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

Duncan was freed after his attorney, Donahue Martin, submitted in the Gun Court that the Crown was unable to mount a viable prosecution.

The crown, after reviewing its case file, conceded and offered no evidence against the young man.

Duncan was subsequently freed of all charges after a formal verdict of not guilty was entered.

