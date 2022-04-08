Full List - #Champs2022 Points Standing

Kingston College and Edwin Allen are leading the points standing at the Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.

Today is day four of the five-day championships.

See full points standing below:

Boys (After 16 events)

1) Kingston College - 143

2) Jamaica College - 101.33

3) St. Jago High - 57

4) Calabar High - 54

5) Edwin Allen High - 38

6) St. Elizabeth Technical - 29

7) Wolmer's Boys School - 25

8) Manchester High - 18

9) Herbert Morrison Technical - 17.33

10) St. Catherine High - 15

11) Maggotty High - 13

11) Clarendon College - 13

11) Muschett High - 13

14) Petersfield High - 11

15) Ferncourt High - 10

16) Port Antonio High - 9

16) Cornwall College - 9

18) Camperdown High - 6

18) Excelsior High - 6

20) Rhodes Hall High - 3

21) Campion College - 2.33

22) Happy Grove High - 2

22) William Knibb Memorial - 2

22) Bridgeport High - 2

22) Bellefield High - 2

22) Spot Valley High - 2

27) Lacovia High - 1

Girls (After 16 events)

1) Edwin Allen High - 123

2) Hydel High - 83

3) St. Jago High - 82

4) Holmwood Technical - 57

5) Wolmer's Girls School - 36

6) Immaculate Conception - 27

6) Excelsior High - 27

8) St. Catherine High - 22

9) Camperdown High - 19

10) Mount Alvernia High - 15

11) Vere Technical - 14

12) Lacovia High - 12

13) Clarendon College - 11

14) Petersfield High - 10

15) Ferncourt High - 9

16) St. Mary High - 8

17) Port Antonio High - 6

17) St. Elizabeth Technical - 6

19) Manchester High - 5.50

20) Alphansus Davis High - 5

21) Bustamante High - 4

21) Steer Town Academy - 4

23) Alpha Academy - 2.50

24) Bellefield High - 2

25) Holy Childhood High - 1

