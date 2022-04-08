Full List - #Champs2022 Points Standing
Kingston College and Edwin Allen are leading the points standing at the Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.
Today is day four of the five-day championships.
See full points standing below:
Boys (After 16 events)
1) Kingston College - 143
2) Jamaica College - 101.33
3) St. Jago High - 57
4) Calabar High - 54
5) Edwin Allen High - 38
6) St. Elizabeth Technical - 29
7) Wolmer's Boys School - 25
8) Manchester High - 18
9) Herbert Morrison Technical - 17.33
10) St. Catherine High - 15
11) Maggotty High - 13
11) Clarendon College - 13
11) Muschett High - 13
14) Petersfield High - 11
15) Ferncourt High - 10
16) Port Antonio High - 9
16) Cornwall College - 9
18) Camperdown High - 6
18) Excelsior High - 6
20) Rhodes Hall High - 3
21) Campion College - 2.33
22) Happy Grove High - 2
22) William Knibb Memorial - 2
22) Bridgeport High - 2
22) Bellefield High - 2
22) Spot Valley High - 2
27) Lacovia High - 1
Girls (After 16 events)
1) Edwin Allen High - 123
2) Hydel High - 83
3) St. Jago High - 82
4) Holmwood Technical - 57
5) Wolmer's Girls School - 36
6) Immaculate Conception - 27
6) Excelsior High - 27
8) St. Catherine High - 22
9) Camperdown High - 19
10) Mount Alvernia High - 15
11) Vere Technical - 14
12) Lacovia High - 12
13) Clarendon College - 11
14) Petersfield High - 10
15) Ferncourt High - 9
16) St. Mary High - 8
17) Port Antonio High - 6
17) St. Elizabeth Technical - 6
19) Manchester High - 5.50
20) Alphansus Davis High - 5
21) Bustamante High - 4
21) Steer Town Academy - 4
23) Alpha Academy - 2.50
24) Bellefield High - 2
25) Holy Childhood High - 1
