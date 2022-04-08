Fri | Apr 8, 2022

Full List - #Champs2022 Points Standing

Published:Friday | April 8, 2022 | 4:46 PM

Kingston College and Edwin Allen are leading the points standing at the Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.

Today is day four of the five-day championships.

See full points standing below:

Boys (After 16 events)
1) Kingston College - 143   
2) Jamaica College - 101.33
3) St. Jago High - 57        
4) Calabar High - 54  
5) Edwin Allen High - 38        
6) St. Elizabeth Technical - 29  
7) Wolmer's Boys School - 25        
8) Manchester High - 18  
9) Herbert Morrison Technical - 17.33    
10) St. Catherine High - 15 
11) Maggotty High - 13      
11) Clarendon College - 13  
11) Muschett High - 13      
14) Petersfield High - 11  
15) Ferncourt High - 10      
16) Port Antonio High - 9  
16) Cornwall College - 9      
18) Camperdown High - 6  
18) Excelsior High - 6      
20) Rhodes Hall High - 3  
21) Campion College - 2.33    
22) Happy Grove High - 2  
22) William Knibb Memorial - 2      
22) Bridgeport High - 2  
22) Bellefield High - 2      
22) Spot Valley High - 2  
27) Lacovia High - 1  

Girls (After 16 events)
1) Edwin Allen High - 123        
2) Hydel High - 83
3) St. Jago High - 82        
4) Holmwood Technical - 57
5) Wolmer's Girls School - 36        
6) Immaculate Conception - 27
6) Excelsior High - 27      
8) St. Catherine High - 22
9) Camperdown High - 19      
10) Mount Alvernia High - 15
11) Vere Technical - 14      
12) Lacovia High - 12
13) Clarendon College - 11      
14) Petersfield High - 10
15) Ferncourt High - 9      
16) St. Mary High - 8
17) Port Antonio High - 6      
17) St. Elizabeth Technical - 6
19) Manchester High - 5.50    
20) Alphansus Davis High - 5
21) Bustamante High - 4      
21) Steer Town Academy - 4
23) Alpha Academy - 2.50    
24) Bellefield High - 2
25) Holy Childhood High - 1            

