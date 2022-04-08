Illegal gun seized on Shortwood Lane, three men charged

Cops assigned to Specialized Operations Branch have charged three men following the seizure of a Luger M5 pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges on Shortwood Lane in St Andrew on Thursday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 28-year-old Alric Crewe, otherwise called 'Rasta', 28-year-old Akeem Thomas, alias 'Keemi', both of Shortwood Lane, and 28-year-old Nickardo Henry, otherwise called 'Nick', of Galloway Road, Kingston 11.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., a team was in the area when a Toyota Axio motor car with the three men was intercepted.

The vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition found beneath the driver's seat, according to the police.

They were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

