Jamaican cop pleads guilty to drug charges in US

Shelian Allen, the Jamaican cop who smuggled cocaine in her vagina into the United States, has pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Allen, 42, was convicted in a Florida federal district court for importing drugs, said the District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

She faces up to 40 years in prison and is to be sentenced on June 15.

Allen is also facing allegations that she is the leader of a lottery scamming syndicate that fleeced 20 mainly elderly Americans out of US$1.69 million.

As part of her guilty plea, admitted that on February 3, she arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay.

An inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that Allen had a package of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups.

Allen also had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. CBP officers took Allen to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets.

In total, Allen had over 1,000 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States: about 200 in her vagina, about 143 grams in her bra, and about 690 grams inside her stomach.

Allen worked for the Jamaica Constabulary Force over the past 18 years.

She was suspended following her arrest.

